Peaceful resolution of Kashmir must for ties with India: PM

Australian HC Neil Hawkins calls on Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan desired peaceful ties with India, based on the principles of equity, justice and mutual respect but in this context, a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people was indispensible.

The Prime Minister said this while talking to the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mr. Neil Hawkins, who called on him here on Thursday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the steady progress achieved in bilateral relations between the two countries over the years and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire and commitment to further enhance cooperation in diverse fields such as trade and investment, agriculture including wheat production, livestock including cattle raising, educational and technical cooperation, direct air-links, skilled migration, and people-to-people contacts.

The Australian High Commissioner reciprocated the desire for further strengthening of bilateral relations and conveyed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s facilitative role in safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan.