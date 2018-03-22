Peaceful PSL matches in Lahore proof of peaceful Pakistan: CM Shehbaz

LAHORE : Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that people of Lahore proved them as best host through lively participation in PSL matches.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif said that peaceful holding of PSL 3 in Lahore is a success of peaceful Pakistan and the defeat of anti-peace elements. National and international players have exhibited their best performance.

He said that mammoth public participation in these matches show that people are peaceful and they love sports.

The Chief Minister said that concerned departments of Punjab government have made best arrangements to ensure wonderful facilities for the visitors. It is indeed a victory of peaceful Pakistan and a success of all of us, he added.

Orignally published by INP