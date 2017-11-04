Peaceful processions at all costs: DPO

Raza Naqvi

Attock

District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar has said that the peaceful environment in Attock willl be mintained at all cost.

During Muharram ul Harram all the religious scholars ensured relogious harmony and hope that same will be maintained during Chehlum procession which will be taken out on Sunday. He said this during a meeting with religious scholars. On the occassion SDPO Malik Tafseer Hussain, CSO Muhammad Naeem , SHO Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah , Syed Khadim Hussain Naqvi Karbalai , Mufti Mir Zaman , Maulana Sher Zaman were present.

DPO said that it was a good omen that all sects were having religious harmony and hoped that this will be maintained in future also. He said that for Chehlum procession as many as 400 cops will be deployed.

He said that volunteers to extend full cooperation to police personnel to ensure safety of the procession.