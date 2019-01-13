Peaceful home is a blessing for children

Husband and wife differences leave a very bad impact on children’s life because in growing age children pick every thing very quickly. They learn to act what they see instead what they are taught to do. It is common complain that children do not obey their parents and other elders of their family, of course with some exceptions, and misbehave with them. One of the core reasons behind this attitude is unfortunate difference between husband and wife that makes children vulnerable to bad manners and they resultantly become disobedient. Sometimes differences lead to quarrel with each other on minor issues that damage the overall personality of their children who lack confidence and become rude and disrespectful.It is natural to have dissent on different domestic issues, which should mutually be resolved peacefully and in cool & calm manner instead of shouting and fighting between parents. It is often seen that small kids of one or two years start shouting. Who teaches him/her to shout none other than his/her parents or any other elder of the family? Husband and wife should play their due role in making their children’s life blissful by making their life peaceful for the sake of their children’s strong and noble personality.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp