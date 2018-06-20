Peaceful environment will be ensured for voters: Askari

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari held an important meeting with Chief Secretary Akbar Durani and IG Police Kalim Imam at Chief Minister’s Office, here today. Secretary to CM was also present.

Talking on the occasion, Dr. Askari said that holding of transparent elections will be ensured at every cost and voters will be provided a peaceful environment to express their right of franchise. According to the directions of Election Commission and in line with relevant rules and regulations, best arrangements are being made for the upcoming elections, he added. He said that administration and police will play a neutral role in Punjab and all the political parties will be provided equal opportunities in general elections.

The caretaker government will perform the election duty in the best manner.