Peaceful end of Lahore sit-in!

A sit-in staged by a religious party in Lahore ended after seventh day in a peaceful manner. The government team headed by the Federal Minister for Railways Kh. Saad Rafique, negotiated with the protesters. Assurances were given to fulfil their demands. Another group of the same religious party had staged a sit-in for 21 days at the Faizabad Interchange in the capital city Islamabad. The government took action against those protesters on the orders of Chief Justice of the IHK, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. But the operation was suspended after a few hours of pitch battle. The sit-in ended after military intervention and submission of Law Minister Zahid Hamid’s resignation. But the protesters sitting outside the Punjab Assembly refused to call off sit-in.

Islamabad sit-in leader opposed the Lahore sit-in. The leader of the Lahore sit-in refused to accept the decision of the central leadership. It is quite satisfactory that the citizens have breathed a sigh of relief at the end of the sit-in. The trend to get demands accepted has become dangerous and causes great distress to the people. The protesters don’t give way to the Ambulance carrying patients. Religious and political parties and professionals from all walks of life stage protests at any time and cause disruption in the citizen’s life. Now it is up to Parliament to pass laws against protests or limit them to certain designated areas.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahroe

