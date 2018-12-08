Peaceful coexistence or new Cold War!

Mahrukh A Mughal

WHAT we are witnessing today may come as a surprise to many. The relations between the two superpowers were perhaps never so close and cordial as are in the Trump’s era. It may come as a surprise to many as normally these have been traditionally tense, aggressive and confrontational since decades. The present policy-shift is mainly due to Trump’s soft approach to Putin by extending an olive branch to iron-man and Ex-KGB chief and longest ruler of Russia in our times. This was obvious when the two leaders recently met in Helsinki, Finland for a one to one meeting. Human rights violations committed by Russia, much criticized by US in past, now appear to be a thing of past under Trump. Cold war era now looks like a forgotten past and Trump’s priority seems to be appeasing Putin for reasons best known to him. Traditionally and historically both US and Russia have been at loggerheads since beginning of the last century. Both fought two world wars which resulted in killing of millions of innocent people and caused massive devastation. End of second world war saw world divided in two major blocks, pro-American and pro-Russian.

Resultantly spheres of influence emerged, globally and thus started another kind of war, cold war and proxy war which has continued till today. The wars in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan and Palestine are manifestations of big-power tussle to continue with their hegemonic agenda and imperialistic designs. But it has a hidden agenda also which should not be ignored. That is to control the oil supply and vast minerals/natural resources which are in abundance in the Middle East. But surprisingly confrontation and acrimony between the two has dramatically changed after Trump came into power on the basis of elections which has left a big question mark on transparency and outcome of the results. Russian involvement in elections is a topic which is still haunting Trump Administration. It has taken a heavy toll on the loyalists, recruited by Trump as more than half of them had to leave within just a period of 12 months and trend still goes on. Muller investigation is like a sword of Damocles hanging over Trump 24/7.

There are many in USA who believe that Russia did play a role in the last presidential election but the extent and magnitude is still not clear. The findings of the Muller investigation might unfold the correct and true picture of the whole story but Trump’s tilt to Putin is obvious and some critics base their opinion on the above fact. Their recent meeting at Helsinki clearly showed Trump’s tilt and soft corner for the longest serving iron man of Russia and ex-KGB chief. Putin, surely was beaming after the summit as appeared triumphant after the meeting, having achieved what he wanted. He said the summit had been a success overall and had led to “useful agreements,” Russian state agency TASS reported. However, he added that it would be “naive” to think that “years-old problems” between US and Russia could be solved in the space of a few hours. “The path to positive changes has all the same begun,” Putin said, according to Reuters. “It’s important that a full-scale meeting has finally taken place, allowing us to talk directly.”

Trump vowed in a White House interview with Joe Kernene of CNBC after the Helsinki summit, that if his dealings with Russian leader don’t “work out, “ I will be the worst enemy he’s ever had.” “I’ll be his worst nightmare, but I don’t think it’ll be that way,” Trump said about Putin. “I actually think we’ll have a good relationship.” He praised Russia but discredited his own intelligence agencies. He continued to annoy his NATO and European partners and choose not to speak a word about Russian involvement in the death of ex-Russian agents and use of chemicals for that purpose in the UK. He defied his own intelligence agencies findings regarding Russian meddling in presidential election in 2016 and used the forum to criticize his allies in Europe and else where leaving his Republican Party leaders at home flabbergasted. Some were fuming with scathing criticism and others called for controlling the damage. The divisions within the Party have deepened and what effect it will have in the Congressional elections is worrying most of Republican high-ups. He still calls media enemy of the people and believes he is right, though almost all the world leaders do not curry favour with him (except Putin, may be). But he still argues that his summit with Putin was great success.

“The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media,” Trump said. “I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more”. “There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems…but they can ALL be solved!” Trump tweeted. It was very recently that Trump’s election campaign adviser and other loyalists who initially were part of his team and later left him, have come out openly and admitted meeting Russians before and during the elections. The latest bombshell which came in the shape of Bob Woodward’s book “Fear”, only few weeks ago, is raising lots of question marks on the way White House is being run. The fact remains that America was never so divided, polarised and racially split as it is today and for that all the “credit” goes to one person, the great Donald Trump.

— The author, a freelance columnist, is based in Lahore.

