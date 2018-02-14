Peaceful Afghanistan in interest of Pakistan: Ayaz

Mohammad Arshad

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Tuesday, said that a peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and the entire region. Pakistan would like to have good relations with the United States as well as with our neighbours based on mutual respect and equality.

While talking to German Ambassador Martin Kobler he said that Pakistan wanted to strengthen relations with Afghanistan and work together for peace and prosperity in the region. German Ambassador Martin Kobler acknowledged the sentiments of the Speaker and said that his government also attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan.