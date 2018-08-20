Peace with neighbours

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Prime Minister told nation that our priority is to talk to our neighbours and restore peace in the region. Many leaders have phoned me. “We will talk to them and discuss how can we restore peace in the region. We should have better relations with our neighbours,” he said

“This Pakistan is a gift. Our country has been given everything. It is our resource. We have to protect it. When state money is stolen, your money is stolen. We all have to work as a team to protect it.”

“In the end, I want us all to bring empathy in ourselves. To be sympathetic and to care about those who are not as privileged as us. We need to lift our people and focus on human development.”

