Peace vital for promotion of trade, economic activities: Dr. Hasan Askari

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Dr. Hasan Askari has said that environment of peace is imperative for the promotion of trade and economic activities and it is also necessary for promoting investment and opportunities of employment.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Dr. Hasan Askari said caretaker government will leave no stone unturned to improve the situation of law & order.

He said that all necessary steps are being taken to further improve the general situation of law & order.

The caretaker Chief Minister said that holding of free, fair and peaceful elections is the top priority of the caretaker set up and people will be given full opportunity to use their right of franchise in a congenial environment.

Dr. Hasan Askari said that strategy has been devised to provide a peaceful atmosphere to the voters on the occasion of elections. Maintenance of peaceful atmosphere is the responsibility of the government so that citizens could cast their vote and the caretaker government will fulfill this responsibility in the best of manner, he added.

He said that all necessary steps are being taken according to framework of Election Commission to hold peaceful and transparent elections. He said that conducive atmosphere will be ensured for polling so that voters could use their right of franchise without any fear. Latest technology is being fully utilized to maintain law & order and environment of peace in the society, he said.

The caretaker Chief Minister further stated that everybody will have to play its role to promote the passion of religious tolerance, brotherhood and patience. The plan of action devised for maintaining an environment of law & order during the elections will be implemented in toto. The responsibility of free, fair and transparent elections will be fulfilled and we shall succeed by the grace of Almighty Allah, he added.