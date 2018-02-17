Peace and stability path

Pakistan has been quite rightly stressing for pretty long that path to peace in the religion passes through Afghanistan and more importantly has also been making its positive efforts for return of durable normalcy in the neighbouring country. This is what Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated by underlined the importance of peace and stability as these pass through Afghanistan while addressing the Chiefs of Defence Conference in Kabul the other day.

According to media, the defence moot was attended by US CENTCOM Commander General Joseph Votel, US Commander in Afghanistan General John Nicholoson and the army chiefs of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan besides Pakistan whose efforts in this regard were quite significant. General Bajwa said that Pakistan has eradicated all terrorist sanctuaries from its soil, residual signs of terrorists are being traced and targeted through the ongoing Radd-ul-Fasaad operation, terrorists try to take advantage of the presence of 2.7 million Afghan refugees and absence of effective border security coordination.

The Army Chief once again held out the assurance that the Pakistan territory will not be used against any other country, Islamabad expects reciprocation in this respect particularly from Kabul, collaborative approach and persistence is the key answer to all challenges for which Islamabad is willing to play its role. The moot participants concluded their deliberation agreed to continue cooperation for regional peace and stability in a positive manner.

One hopes that all participants would have stressed upon Kabul to play its role in checking and eliminating militancy and extremism from its soil instead of merely hurling accusing baseless allegations against Islamabad for every terrorist attack emanating from Afghanistan side, Kabul has the support of US-led NATO forces but still it is not as active as it should be for ensuring durable peace and stability in the region at the earliest.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

