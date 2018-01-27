Peace, security vital for uplift of economy: Zubair

Our Special Correspondent

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair said Pakistan Customs plays an important role in collecting revenues for the economy of the country.

He further said that the Pakistan Customs staff deputed at airports, seaports and bordering entry and exit points of the country and work day and night for the cause of collecting revenues.

He was expressing his views while addressing a function organized by Pakistan Customs on the occasion of International Customs Day here on Friday. The Chief Collector Customs, Manzoor Hussain Memon, Collector Iftikhar Ahmed, a large number of diplomats and officials were also present on the occasion.

Governor Sindh further said there is a need for awareness about customs performance so that the public can be aware of its officers and staff.

Pakistan customs is playing its duty to prevent illegal delivery of goods, collecting revenue for the nation.

This year, International Customs Day’s theme is “The importance of the business environment for economic development”, as long as there is no peace and there should be no prosperity, no one can establish business or invest.

While giving an example of Karachi, he said that the comparison of the city from 2013 is clear today, economic expansion and investment in industries depends on peace as well as law and order.

Governor Sindh stressed Pakistan Customs to play a more proactive role in sports activities effectively as it needed to be started as early as possible.

Later, Governor Sindh distributed prizes to customs players who performed in martial arts, tennis, hockey, football and cricket, while officers with significant performance have been given shields.