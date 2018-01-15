Peace is returnable to South Asia:KPI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi, Secretary-General, Kashmir Peace Institute, has stated that with the removal of Kashmir bottleneck, durable peace is returnable to South Asia.

Talking to an elderly persons group Saturday he said that Europe has solved its territorial issues via peace talks, why can’t South Asia copy that grand goad. Kashmir, he said, is a bone in the guttural passage; it is is claiming Kashmiri lives – kids, women and the elders because Kashmir is unsolved. A triangular solution – Pakistan, India and Kashmiris – can be brought at hand. Both Standstill Agreement and the UNO carve are the best helping aspects in seeking solution to this dispute; wars are no solution; reportedly 38 lacs widows are in Iraq today.

Kashmir settlement is no dispossession of any party – it is a solution to gory dispute. A will is needed to bring durable peace in South.