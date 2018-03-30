Peace restored in Karachi due to efficient execution of govt strategy

Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair here on Thursday said Karachi has not experienced any shut down since 2016 due to efficient execution of federal government’s comprehensive strategy by the law enforcing agencies (LEAs).

Talking to a delegation of local businessmen, led by Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, he said restoration of peace and maintenance of law and order situation in the metropolis required a strong political will.

“This will has been strongly exercised by PML – N government since assuming power in 2013,” said the governor.

Mentioning that law and order along with energy crisis were two major challenges posed before the PML-N government five years ago, he said these also posed existential threat to the country.

Muhammad Zubair said it was a matter of record that after initiating Karachi Operation, with the consultation of all relevant stakeholders, the government had given free hand to the LEAs in tackling the terrorists and other criminals.

“Not a single phone call to extend any favor to anyone was made during past five years,” he said.—APP

