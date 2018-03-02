‘Peace, prosperous Pakistan’ conference

Hyderabad

The Additional Inspector General of Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh Sanaullah Abbasi has said that Sindh Police had rendered valuable services towards protection of life and property of people and hundreds of brave policemen had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. ‘Youth can play vital role in eliminating the menace of crime and terrorism in Pakistan’, he said this while speaking as chief guest at the daylong conference on ‘Peaceful and Prosperous Pakistan’, organized by the Department of Criminology University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with Pakistan Youth Council on Thursday.

He said that the nexus among crime, extremism, terrorism and other social evils could effectively be defeated only when public, police, other law-enforcing agencies and civil society forged unity and moved ahead as one cohesive force. He called upon the youth to join the departments of Criminology to gain knowledge and expertise to scientifically examine the crime syndrome in the country and thereby end it.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat who presided over the conference said, Peaceful and prosperous Pakistan is a dream of all of us, which, youth by virtue of their love, labor, commitment and loyalty to land can translate into a reality.—APP