Peace power can help resolve Kashmir tangle: Gen (R) Anwar

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Rawalpindi

Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Major-Gen (Rtd) Mohammad Anwar Khan has observed that peace is powerful than anyother means to solve conflicts. “But one should know how to use peace and its force, he said, while talking about long-standing dispute over Jammu and Kashmir affecting the geo-political destiny of 18 million people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Talking to Pakistan Observer here Monday General Anwar Khan who is merited as a strategician expressed his optimism that both Pakistan and Kashmiris want a peacefully talked about resolution of bloodied Kashmir dispute. India, he suggested, must come forward to seize the opportunity that has been generated by the peace will of our peole in the region.

He said that elsewhere across the world disputes like Kashmir have been solved or being solved via negotiations, why can’t South Asian nations pick up the thread to get to the core of this issue, he queried.

Asked if any role is assigned to him research a Kashmir settlement, he replied that he is ever ready but India must leave behind her inveterate arrogance and come willingly around the table of talks with Pakistan and Kashmiris.

UN roadmap is there as guidance. After all how long Kashmiri and Kashmiris would bleed because of the unresolved situation in the region, he questioned.

He suggested that Kashmiri heads of political as well religious parties should be allowed to sit together anywhere in Srinagar, Muzaffarabad, Islamabad, New Delhi for mutual talks. Their mutual briefings are necessary before proceeding ahead along the road to find out peaceful solution, he added.

