Peace Mirage of Afghanistan

Rafiullah khan

THE US is increasingly using the military option to achieve political end of bringing the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating Table. Increased military operations and bombing have resulted into the record number of Afghan civilian casualties. The Afghan Taliban have so far rejected all efforts meant for any dialogue and refuted such reports as proxy effort against their resolve. Regional countries including Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan always emphasize a dialogue based solution to end the Afghan miseries. However, the US approach on the issue is self-conflicting and confusing. Towing the line, Afghanistan also at times contradicts her own peace efforts. Apparently, the US wants a dialogue for a political settlement but practically trying to push the Afghan Taliban through military option. Such an option could not subdue the Taliban in past with over 140,000, US led international troops. Analysts wonder how this approach could work with demoralizing state of Afghan and foreign forces. Hence ,there is a dire need of adopting a political path by all the stakeholders for a peaceful and long lasting resolution of the Afghan conflict. Certain group of experts also believe that the Afghan conflict could not be resolved until it is dealt between the US and Afghan governments. They argue that it needs to be diversified through engaging; China and Russia for more comprehensive and long lasting peace in the region.

However, the political and security developments in Afghanistan is undoubtedly going through a delicate part of the history. The ever changing process of political, security and economic scenarios, would broadly whittle out the fortune of Afghanistan. Its optimistic progression would play an imperative function in the future course of a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan. However, there is an inherent problem while achieving such a wishful destiny for Afghanistan, as every stakeholder in Afghanistan is desirous of charging the chariot of interests according to its own goals without realizing to achieve a peace for making this world a peaceful place. Broadly, it has been forgotten that the regional and global peace would be at stake ,if the security situation in Afghanistan further deteriorates. Kabul has witnessed most devastating attacks in last couple of months. As per the Indian script ,the Afghan government never departed from falsely alleging Pakistan for the attacks. Pakistani authorities have always condemned the terrorist attacks and rejected the Afghan charges as baseless. Rationally thinking, there is always a need for “ credible investigation” into every attack, rather than jumping into immediate false conclusions.

Afghan government has done very little effort yet to bring the Afghan Taliban to peace dialogue. In the back drop of Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani’s offer to mainstreaming of Taliban in the political system of the country and indications for renewed re-engagements with Pakistan, some hopes for resolving the Afghan quagmire have resurfaced. Statement of the US Secretary of Defence during his earlier visit to Kabul, are also seen in the similar light. Similarly, Pakistan has been consistently stressing the early resolution of Afghan conflict through a political settlement.

Pakistan has been doing a lot in Afghanistan to build an honest gesture of brotherhood and keeping in view the same sprit ,it has never propagated the hundred of projects which got completed in Afghanistan. Just for an instance, recently as a token of love and commitment to rebuild Afghanistan, on 25 Mar 2018 Pakistan handed over state of the art medical equipment for Nishter Kidney Centre Jalalabad to Governor of Jalalabad. Pakistan provided complete medical equipment, worth US $ 5 million to the hospital. In addition, around 75 doctors & technicians were trained in PIMS Hospital Islamabad last year, they would offer a great help for Afghanistan in running this hospital. Besides, Pakistan also providing specialized training to another batch of more than fourth Afghan doctors and technicians. The Afghan Governor during briefing to media thanked the Pakistan government for the donation and requested for more financial assistance in other projects. He stated that the said project is mile stone for enhancing bilateral relation among the two brotherly countries.

Recently, International Islamic University Islamabad organized ceremony to confer (college to Ph.D level) degrees to 74 Afghan students who completed their studies in different educational institutions of Pakistan during the year 2018. Dr Omar Zakhilwal, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, was Chief Guest of the ceremony and Mr Waseem Hashmi, Adviser Higher Education Commission Human Resource Development, was also present at the occasion. The Afghan Ambassador while acknowledging Pak’s education assistance emphasized for peaceful co-existence of both Pak and Afghanistan as regional stability depended on peace.

Fostering of peaceful neighbourly relations between the two brotherly countries is the pre-requisite of regional stability, whereas, human progress and cooperation in education can play vital role in developing both the ctys. Based on this idea, Pakistan has always extended whole hearted educational assistance to its war torn and educationally backward neighbour. Hundreds of thousands of Afghanis have got education from Pakistan institutions so far, both in the refugee status as well as those coming to Pakistan on scholarship schemes. Currently, around 3000 Afghan students are studying in Pakistan under the fully govt funded scholarship programme in different colleges and universities from graduation to PhD level. Apart from student scholarships, the Govt of Afghanistan requested Pakistan for assistance in capacity building of universities. A generous amount of $500 million support package was announced by the Govt of Pakistan for the benefit of Afghan students studying in Pakistan and Afghanistan education institutions.

Keeping in view the lowest women literacy rate in Afghanistan, an exclusive scholarship scheme for female Afghan students has also been granted by Pakistan to its brotherly neighbour, under which around 100 Afghan female students are granted scholarships each year. The higher education departments of both the countries are also linked under a MoU for devising line of action for extending further cooperation in higher education sector.

Besides general education, Afghan students have also been granted the privilege to avail exclusive seats in different medical colleges and engineering universities of Pakistan. It is also interesting to note that most of the Afghan politico-religious leadership and higher govt officials have got education in Pakistan. Incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani completed his one year fieldwork researching on Pakistani madaris as a Fulbright Scholar in 1985, whereas Afghan Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah has also spent a year in a Veterinary Hospital at Peshawar from 1985 to 1986 as an internee during Soviet invasion in Afghanistan. The current Afghan NDS Chief Mr Masoom Stanikzai has also obtained his Master’s degree in Business Management from Preston University in Pakistan. The current Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Omar Zakhilwal also lived at Peshawar from 1984 to 1991 as refugee and obtained his basic education in Pakistan.

Unfortunately, media in Pakistan always seems ready to highlight non issues , in this regard media should come forward and support Pakistan’s position on Afghanistan, unfortunately some quarters would remain biased and play on tunes of their foreign sponsors; there is a need to build a strong national narrative and convey to international community that Pakistan should not be treated as a escape goat and whipping boy for failure of US policy in Afghanistan.

—Email

