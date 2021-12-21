Peace is a divine blessing; all should strive for peaceful life: Agha

Haji Amir Jan Agha, a tribal elder in western Farah province who has resolved many disputes among people, terms the end of the conflict in the country a “blessing of God”, saying all people should strive for a peaceful life.

Haji Amir Jan Agha is a native of Toot Chakab area of Bala Baluk district in Farah province, but he currently lives in Farah city, the provincial capital. The 69 years old elder says he spent most of his life resolving people’s disputes in Farah.

A well-known figure in Farah, Agha says he has not only tried to resolve disputes and problems among the people, but has also reached out to government officials to cooperate in dispute resolution.

“I have inherited this responsibility from my father to solve people’s problems,” he said. He said he had solved complex disputes which people had not expected to be settled.

Citing an example, Agha said that he solved disputes in Soor, Shoraband Keneskareas in Farah and a tribal dispute in Herat province.

He said there was a land dispute between people of two tribes in Kenesk village in Farah’s BalaBaluk district, which he mediated and resolved peacefully.

He also said that in Shorab village on the outskirts of Farah city, there was a serious dispute between two families over a kidnapping case and the two parties were about to engage in an armed fight, but he mediated in the case and resolved it without any violence.

“I brought both parties to the negotiating table, I even paid them from my pocket in order to resolve the dispute, and even gave my personal vehicle to one of the dispute sides to settle the dispute,” he said.

Agha said he resolved disputes among people for his own satisfaction. Currently he is working to resolve two disputes, one in Farah and another in Herat province. However, he did not provide details about the disputes.

He called new political changes and end of the conflicts in the country a blessing from God and called on all Afghans to thank God and work for elimination of internal hostilities in the country.

“For how long will Afghans live in conflicts?” he asked. “This is a great opportunity for the Afghan people to tolerate each other and work together so that our country does not once again become a battleground.”

Gulab, a 35-year-old resident of Farah city, praised Haji Amir Jan Agha’s efforts in resolving disputes, saying that disputes on provincial level could be resolved if people get advices from influential figures such as Agha.

“I am aware about the dispute in Shorab village when Haji Amir Jan Agha put an end to it. Such actions end enmity in society and bring peace to people, so these efforts should be praised for that reason,” he said.