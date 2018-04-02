Peace in Swat led to Malala’s return: Nawaz

Maryam’s tirade against judiciary continues

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Reiterating his allegation of massive corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the PTI leadership, the deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML) N Supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif has predicted crushing defeat for the ruling setup in the province saying Imran khan and his party would be ousted from the KP in the forthcoming elections.

“Imran is and his party is not going to stay any longer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as they did nothing for the province nor could they bring any change in the region”. Mian Nawaz Sharif said while addressing a public rally in Swat on Sunday.

He asked the people if any new hospital, college or school was made in the province adding the PTI government only indulged in the corruption instead of doing development work in the province under her control.

Nawaz said , the PML-N government had restored peace in the province and rid the country of terrorism adding the Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai had come back to Pakistan after his (PML) government restored peace in the Swat valley. He claimed that anybody who wanted to see development, should come to Punjab and see the mage projects in the province.

Nawaz said he would have taken Imran Khan along, had the PTI chairman not indulged in slanderous language in the politics. “I will restore the sanctity of vote with your help,” he said. “Do you approve of the methods to sack an elected prime minister”. Nawaz repeated his frequently asked question.

Nawaz Sharif, whose speech mainly focused on sharply criticizing his arch-rival Imran Khan, said the cricket-turned politician only resorted to lies and accusations in politics. “He is not Imran Khan, He is Ilzaam Khan”. The former prime minister alleged that the PTI chairman has even usurped the money of his closed aide Jahangir Tareen, who he referred as ‘Imran’s ATM. Speaking on the occasion Maryam Nawaz accused Asif Zardari and Imran Khan for what she said engineered ‘PTI-PPP alliance’ to deprive ruling party of its Senate seats.