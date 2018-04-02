Peace in Swat led to Malala’s return: Nawaz Sharif

SWAT : Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that the ruling government restored the peace in Swat, which eventually led to youth activist Malala Yousafzai’s return to her abode.

The PML-N leader was addressing a public gathering here on Sunday.

In his address, Nawaz while calling Imran Khan ‘Ilzam Khan’, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief will be ousted from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nawaz said that Imran’s government did nothing in the province. “Has any school changed here? No new schools have been constructed here,” said the former prime minister.

“If anyone has filled their pockets with your money, then Amir Muqam is about to come here and retrieve your money,” said Nawaz.

The former prime minister alleged that the PTI chairman has usurped the money of his aide Jahangir Tareen, who he referred as ‘Imran’s ATM’.

Nawaz Sharif said that if people of the province wanted to witness development they should go to Punjab.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz addressing the rally earlier, said that Imran Khan and former president Asif Ali Zardari didn’t unite for safeguarding the public’s agenda.

Maryam reiterated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman have colluded, calling them ‘brothers’.

She said that when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was surrounded by issues such as floods and dengue outbreak, Imran Khan was nowhere to be seen.

Maryam claimed that conspiracies were being hatched against the vote, adding that Imran and KP ministers were being used as pawns.

The PML-N leader said that former military ruler Pervez Musharraf violated the constitution and imposed emergency, which also disgraced the sanctity of the vote.

“People say that Nawaz’s narrative has gained popularity,” she said, adding that the former prime minister’s narrative was based on truth and against injustice.

The preparations for the rally were completed earlier in the day and at least 25,000 chairs were set up at the rally site, according to the organisers.

The supporters and workers reached the venue, whereas Nawaz and Maryam reached Swat around 1:30pm. They arrived at the house of local PML-N leader Amir Muqam, who hails from the region.

Nawaz was also accompanied by Maryam’s husband, MNA Capt (retd) Safdar and PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rasheed.

Orignally published by INP