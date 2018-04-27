Peace in South Asia

South Asia has been in the grip of tension between Pakistan and India because of the unresolved fate of Kashmir. Pakistan and India, both being nuclear powers, have a great responsibility when it comes to maintaining peace in the region. And when the nuclear weapon states also share a long history of enmity and have engaged in conventional wars threat of usage of these weapons becomes real.

Recent killing of innocent Kashmiris and violation of LoC further aggravates the already tense situation. The solution to the issue of Kashmir and long lasting enmity of Pakistan and India is either war or diplomacy. War can have severe consequences as both States posses nuclear bombs/arms, therefore, diplomacy is the only way of solving this issue. Both the States need to sit together and find out the solution to this problem. Confidence building measures such as economic cooperation and trade can play a meaningful role in improving the relationship. The issue has to be solved as early as possible to avoid any dangerous scenario.

The US and its allies also need to treat both Pakistan and India on an equal basis. Pakistan has helped the US every time they asked for it either it was War on Terror or any other issue; both have remained allies for a long time. Now giving preference to India over Pakistan puts a question mark on this alliance. When it comes to India and their extremism in Kashmir the international society does not criticize their actions, which is indeed very very sad.

MISBAH RIAZ

Islamabad

