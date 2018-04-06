Peace in SA, sans Kashmir issue solution to remain a dream

Peshawar

Politicians of mainstream political parties here Thursday said the road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir, and the dream of lasting peace and sustained economic development in the region could not be materialized without resolution of this core issue as per wishes of Kashmiris. They said Kashmir was an unfinished part of the partition of sub-continent and durable peace in South Asia could only be established by resolving this lingering issue through peaceful means. PMLN Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota told APP on Thursday that Federal Cabinet has taken a principle and right decision to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday (April 6) to express solidarity with people of IoK where more than 20 innocent people were brutally killed and 100 injured during fresh violence at the hands of occupied forces.

“From Day-1, Pakistan strongly supported the legitimate struggle of right of self determination of Kashmiris of IoK and time was near that they will get this in-birth right as promised to them by the world community.” He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had boldly highlighted Kashmir issue on national and international forums including UN General Assembly, and that whenever PMLN Government came into power, has given highest priority to Kashmir issue. In view of the recent bloodshed at IoK, he said PMLN Government has against taken a principle decision to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on April 6 to express unity with our brothers and sisters of IoK in this hour of tribulation.

He said if international community wanted durable peace in the world, then they should first address the core issues of Kashmir and Palestine and press India to sit together with Pakistan for finding a durable solution of it. MPA Rushad Khan said people of Pakistan are with Kashmiri brethren and sisters in their just struggle for self determination and will continue their political, moral and diplomatic support till achievement of their goal. While strongly supporting of marking of Kashmir solidarity day, he said it was aimed seeking a peaceful solution of this longstanding issue and to pass on a pragmatic message to the international community and UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir besides highlighting atrocities and extra judicial killing of peaceful Kashmiris at IoK.

The MPA urged upon the international community to take serious notice of the extra judicial killing and continued human rights violations in IoK besides unprovoked firing of the occupational forces on Line of Control where they are deliberately targeting civilians particularly children and women, ambulances and civilian transport, which could not be tolerated. Jumaat e Islami Vice President KP, Noorul Haq said that recent bloodbath at IoK has exposed Modi Govt’s real face before world.

He said military power was not a viable solution to address this lingering issue and rather this conflict could be addressed through meaningful table talks among Pakistan, Indian and Kashmiri leadership. The JI leader said it was age of communication and world is now like a global village where every information and reports of incidents was passing in few seconds. He urged media to regularly highlight the Kashmir issue and atrocities and human rights violations of occupied forces. He said people of IoK can be deprived of their social, cultural, political, economics and civil rights any more. Haq said workers of JI KP will fully participate in the Kashmir Solidarity Day by holding congregations, walks and seminars to express unity with people of IoK.—APP