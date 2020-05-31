Peace in S Asia not possible in Modi presence

PTI MNA Dr Seemi Bukhari has urged South Asian nations to formulate new peace block in region which will not include India as member to keep check on expansionist Modi doctrine.

In a statement on Sunday, she said that Narendara Modi is the biggest terrorist in the world. Durable peace in South Asia is not possible without solution of Kashmir problem. Opposition parties must give answers on allegations of corruption to prove them clean and clear instead of levelling allegation of partisan accountability process.

She said no sane person will believe in narrative of opposition if they don’t discard allegations of corruption by giving substantial proofs. She said that curfew in Kashmir has entered 300 days. People of Kashmir are experiencing genocide, war crimes, fake encounters and profound abuse of human rights.

United Nations Security Council must intervene under mandate given to her in chapter seven of UN Charter.