Peace in IIOJK can’t be achieved through force, Abdullah tells India

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah, has urged the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government to shun its stubborn attitude and review its Kashmir policy as peace cannot be achieved through force.

Addressing party leaders and activists in Magam area of Badgam district, Farooq Abdullah deplored the Bharatiya Janata Party’s the my way or the highway attitude. He said that the people in IIOJK, particularly the Kashmiri Valley, are paying a heavy price for the India’s Kashmir policy.

The NC President said, while the Indian government and its air dropped administration in Kashmir is busy in its usual pomp and show, the people of the territory continue to suffer from rising unemployment, development deficit and inflation as never before. He maintained that all the democratic institutions in IIOJK have been diluted to fit in the vision of a particular political party and there is fear, anxiety, concern, and insecurity everywhere. Our people, particularly our youth, have been pushed to the margins, he added.

Farooq Abdullah said, the votaries of muscular policy in IIOJK need to take a step back and ask the Indian government if such a policy has succeeded elsewhere in the world. “The post 2019 policy landscape of Kashmir has no space for dialogue. It only relies on obliterating the legacy and icons of the region’s constitutional and historical uniqueness. This has to change. There can be no headway without changing this. Peace cannot be achieved through force,” he said.—KMS