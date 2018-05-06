Peace in FATA

PAKISTAN Army, on Friday, stated that the number of check posts in South Waziristan have been reduced from 90 to just nine after the restoration of peace in the volatile area. According to IG FC South, it was made possible after return of normalcy to the region and that almost 30 kilometre of Pak-Afghan border has also been fenced to check unauthorized movement.

It is satisfying that after long long time, good things have started happening on the FATA front, which remained volatile and ungoverned for decades. Successive governments have to be blamed for ignoring tribal areas even after independence as no worthwhile effort was made to integrate the region with the rest of the country or develop it as per aspirations of its people. Tribal people rendered great sacrifices for Pakistan during different phases of its history but tangible measures were not taken to address their problems. It was because of misrule through FCR and economic backwardness that the region became hub of criminals who committed crimes in rest of Pakistan and sought refuge in FATA. The situation was also exploited by enemies of Pakistan who successfully misled some elements in the region and used them for their own nefarious agenda leading to emergence of the menace of extremism and terrorism. Thanks to the operations launched by the armed forces with full political ownership that the situation has now changed significantly brightening prospects of complete restoration of peace and normalcy in the region. Reduction in number of posts and the announcement of resumption of cellular services next week are reflective of the confidence of the authorities concerned about improvement in situation. Together with this, efforts are also being made for political, economic and legal mainstreaming of FATA, the successful and speedy implementation of which could bring about durable dividends for the country.

