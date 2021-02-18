Peace in Afghanistan to benefit region and beyond, says PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday underscored that the return of peace in Afghanistan will have lasting benefits for the region and beyond, through economic development, regional trade, and improved connectivity.

He stated this during a meeting with a delegation led by Ahmad Wali Massoud, Head of Massoud Foundation Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister extended warm welcome to Ahmad Wali Massoud and stated that Pakistan and Afghanistan were bound by a fraternal relationship, rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture and traditions.

The Prime Minister recalled the historic contribution of the late Ahmed Shah Massoud, a key Mujahideen leader, during the Afghan resistance movement.

The Prime Minister added that after Afghanistan, Pakistan was the most desirous to see return of peace in Afghanistan as it was deeply affected by the conflict.

In the context of Afghan peace process, the Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan had extended full support to facilitate the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement and the initiation of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

He stressed that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations provided a historic opportunity which must be seized by the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The premier added that Pakistan has been emphasizing to all sides to work together constructively, take steps for reduction of violence leading to ceasefire, and secure a political solution for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He further highlighted the range of steps, including introduction of a liberal visa regime and increased facilitation in bilateral and transit trade to further strengthen fraternal ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s assistance for Afghanistan’s development efforts and human resource capacity-building will continue apace, he said.

The visit of Mr. Ahmad Wali Massoud and his delegation is in continuation of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to Afghan leaders to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance mutual convergence on the Afghan peace process