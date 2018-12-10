Peace in Afghanistan the right way

Malik Ashraf

THE US President Donald Trump has reportedly written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking Pakistan’s help in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table after having failed in his coercive diplomacy as reflected in the policy announced by him on South Asia and Afghanistan and an interview given to the Fox News recently wherein he alleged that US had stopped assistance to Pakistan because it did not do a damn thing for US and also the insinuation that everybody was aware of Usama’s presence in the country. Pakistan has welcomed the climb down by the US President from his belligerent diplomacy and the decision to ask her to explore opportunities to work together and to renew partnership especially in bringing peace to Afghanistan and finding closure to 17 years old war.

This vindicates the stance taken by Pakistan— in response to the non-diplomatic and rather un-ceremonial rhetoric of President Trump—that peace in Afghanistan was only possible through negotiations and not the barrel of gun; a strategy that had failed during the last seventeen years. Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with Washington Post rightly put the record straight about the losses that Pakistan had suffered by becoming a front-line State in the war against terror and refused to act as a hired gun to fight others war while remaining committed to finding peace in Afghanistan and extending all possible help for that objective. He also emphasized maintaining and improving relations with the only superpower of the world. What Prime Minister Imran Khan said was truly reflective of the uncompromising pride of a self-respecting nation. The reality is that Pakistan was not fighting the war against terrorism for US money and it only wanted earnest recognition of the efforts that it had made for tackling terrorism. Pakistan has suffered the most in the war against terror which from their war became her war— and contributed immensely to checking the phenomenon of terrorism in its tracks to a great extent. It has made relentless efforts to promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. The fact is that it was actually Pakistan which provided information about Usama Bin Laden as revealed by the Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in her rejoinder to the Trump assertion blaming Pakistan for hiding Osama.

Pakistan earnestly feels that peace in Afghanistan is essential for peace within her own territory and eliminating the menace of terrorism which threatened peace and stability in the region. Its indiscriminate action against terrorist outfits in North Waziristan including the Haqqani Network is a ranting testimony to her credentials as an honest partner in the war against terror. Pakistan has been in the forefront in all the multilateral efforts to find peace to Afghanistan besides making innumerable efforts on the bilateral level. But regrettably the US and the Afghan Government has been persistently blaming Pakistan for playing a double game and providing sanctuaries to the terrorist outfits particularly the Haqqani’s notwithstanding the fact that Pakistan while refusing the presence of terrorist sanctuaries has even been asking the US to pinpoint where they existed so that Pakistan could take action against them. Prime Minister in his interview with Washington Post also made this point. The US has never come up with any solid evidence in this regard.

Pakistan has tried to make sure that its soil was not used for terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and has taken even unilateral measures to stop across the border movement of the terrorists by erecting a fence along the entire Pak-Afghan border besides the construction of forts and check points. It is pertinent to point out that before starting operation against terrorist in North Waziristan, the Pakistani authorities informed the US military command in Afghanistan as well the Afghan Government and requested them to make sure that the terrorists did not escape into Afghanistan during the operation. But the necessary cooperation never came forth. Haqqanis belonged to Afghanistan and most of its leadership did manage to cross over to Afghanistan as did the TTP operatives. It was US and the Afghan Government which have been playing duplicitous role instead of Pakistan. The Afghan soil has been repeatedly used by the TTP to plan and execute terrorist attacks within Pakistan and credible evidence to that fact has been provided to the Afghan authorities but no positive response from that end. Pakistan has also been repeatedly condemning terrorist attacks in Afghanistan by the Taliban. Peace in Afghanistan and elimination of the phenomenon of terrorism is also in the interest of other regional countries that have been affected by it in varying degrees. Russia, China and the Central Asian States have also been making efforts towards that end.

However, there was no denying the fact that peace in Afghanistan depended on the US and Taliban reaching a mutual understanding about how to further proceed about it. The US stance for direct talks with the Taliban makes some sense in that respect. US special representative on Afghanistan Khalilzadey has visited Pakistan and is also likely to hold parleys with the Taliban representatives. The success of the negotiations would depend on sincerity of purpose and the extent of flexibility the US was willing to show in regards to the demands of the Taliban which they also repeated at the peace conference organized by Russia recently. Pakistan would surely try its level best to facilitate the interface between the Taliban and the US authorities bringing forth whatever clout it had left with them. The US would have to realize that right way for peace in Afghanistan was through negotiations only and it could not achieve that objective through her traditional arrogance and military might.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

