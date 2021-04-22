‘Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan,’ COAS tells Afghan ambassador

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated on Thursday that peace in Pakistan attached to tranquility in neigbhouring country Afghanistan.

The premier stated this during a meeting with Najibullah Ali Khil, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process and enhanced bilateral security were discussed during the meeting, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The two leaders also exchanged views on defence cooperation and effective border management between the two brotherly countries, ISPR added.

“Our sole aim is helping Afghan’s achieve a peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” said COAS Bajwa.

Furthermore, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region and relentless support provided in Afghan Peace Process.

US Envoy’s Meeting With COAS Bajwa

The meeting comes a week after Angela Ageler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed in detail.

COAS welcomed President Biden’s announcement of the withdrawal of US forces from Afganistan by September 2021.

Army chief further reiterated that a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan in particular and the region in general.

COAS also hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process and also assured of US continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken also held telephonic conversation with COAS Bajwa.

The US official acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries

During the conversation matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan will always support “Afghan led-Afghan Owned” Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders.

The telephonic contact between the Pakistan and US high ups comes after President Biden announced that American combat troops from Afghanistan will be withdrawn by Sept. 11, declaring an end to thecountry’s longest war.

Biden took the decision despite Pentagon’s suggestion to remain in Afghanistan until the local forces can assert themselves against the Taliban.

