Peace in Afghanistan is collective responsibility, says CJCSC Gen Nadeem in Russia huddle

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza said that peace in Afghanistan is a collective responsibility and complete region will be its biggest beneficiary.

Gen Nadeem, according to ISPR, stated this during a meeting of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in Russia.

The CJCSC is visiting Russia to witness Exercise Peace Mission-2021 in the ambit of SCO.

The forum discussed international and regional geo-political environment with emphasis on Afghanistan situation. Activities of transnational terrorist organisation in various regions of the world were also discussed.

ISPR

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee visited Russia to witness Exercise Peace Mission-2021 in the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). pic.twitter.com/DFJzw5qmj9 — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) September 25, 2021

CJCSC while addressing the forum stated that Pakistan will continue to work with SCO to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress and stability in the region, and beyond.

He also highlighted the unparalleled contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces towards global peace and immense sacrifices in war against terrorism.

On the sidelines, Chairman JCSC also had bilateral engagements with General Valery V. Gerasimov, Chief of General Staff, Russian Federation and General Li Zuocheng, Chief of Joint Staff, PLA China.

Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral defence cooperation with Russia and China and believes that these countries would develop meaningful and long-term strategic relationship through enhanced cooperation.