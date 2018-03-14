Peace imperative for wider cooperation in Asia: COAS

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that regional peace was imperative for wider cooperation in West Asia.

He was talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi where he met the Iranian foreign minister Tuesday. The COAS said that Pakistan and Iran in particular needed to cooperate to threat to international security and curb crime.

The meeting also discussed matters of pertaining to mutual interest, regional security and Pakistan-Iran relations. The Iranian Foreign Minister appreciated bilateral security engagements during the recent months and measures initiated by both sides to improve Pakistan-Iran border security.

Historically, Iran and Pakistan enjoyed friendly relations. Iran was quick to reach out to the newly created Pakistan in 1947, and in its early decades, senior Pakistani leadership – including founding father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Pakistan and Iran facing security challenges while growing relationship between the two countries would benefit the regional prosperity to the region.

Meanwhile, Major General Rayimberdi Duishenbiev, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Republic of Kyrgyzstan also held meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in Rawalpindi and discussed military relations, regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral defense cooperation.

The Kyrgyz general laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Republic of Kyrgyzstan.