Peace hostage to Indian intransigence

FOREIGN Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaking in the Senate rightly observed that peaceful neighbourhood was imperative for improving its socio-economic situation adding that it was also equally essential for India as well. Nobody in his right mind can take an issue with what he said. The unfortunate reality is that the regional peace was hostage to Indian intransigence in resolving her disputes with Pakistan including the core issue of Kashmir and its desire to establish her hegemony in the region. The continued Indian hostility towards Pakistan and refusal to engage in a dialogue with the latter in spite of several reconciliatory overtures by the Pakistani leadership is adding to instability in the region and scuttling the chances of economic resurgence that both the countries badly require.

The permeating situation in Kashmir where the innocent people are being killed ruthlessly is also adding to the already heightened tension between the two nuclear neighbours. Pakistan being a party to the Kashmir dispute cannot remain oblivious to the barbarity perpetrated against the people of Kashmir who are fighting for their legitimate right of self-determination. Pakistan has justifiably reacted harshly against the latest killings in Pulwama which can be easily equated with the Jalyanwala Bagh tragedy. Reportedly the Prime Minister has also spoken to the UN Secretary General urging him to take notice of the Indian atrocities and emphasized the need for resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the will of the people by letting them to exercise their right of self-determination. Pakistan is also contemplating to raise the issue at the Security Council and to sensitise the world community about the gravity of the unfolding tragedy in IoK which under the circumstance is the appropriate course to adopt.

Pakistan has been persistently pursuing a policy of non-aggression against her neighbours, particularly India and has invariably tried to resolve the contentious issues between the two countries through peaceful means. As against this, India all along had other ideas. Its bellicose posturing towards Pakistan and the adoption of Pakistan specific ‘cold start’ doctrine amply prove her aggressive designs steeped in her innate desire to establish her tutelage in the region. It was conveniently forgetting that Pakistan which was also a nuclear power and could not be browbeaten with such aggressive antics. The Foreign Minister was absolutely right in terming the ‘cold start’ doctrine as a futile initiative part of India contending that any accidental collision could prove suicidal. Wars have their own dynamics and momentum. One can start them but cannot control their momentum and scope.

It was India in fact which forced Pakistan to go nuclear. When India exploded a small nuclear device in 1974 on the basis of the US sponsored and supported nuclear programme, it heightened security concerns in Pakistan which perforce had to start its own nuclear programme to thwart the ensuing dangers to its security. While India had aggressive designs with regard to its nuclear programme, Pakistan’s response was India-specific and defensive in nature. However despite acquiring the capability of producing nuclear weapons it did not explode the nuclear device until India did it second time in 1998. This declaration of acquisition of nuclear capability, as is evident, was again prompted by the Indian indiscretion to announce its nuclear credentials.

India has continued to enhance its capability of conventional warfare and has been spending staggering amounts of money on acquisition of weapons from different sources that led to a big gap between the capabilities of the two countries in the conventional domain. Inebriated by this development, India adopted a belligerent posture towards Pakistan and consequently coined the concept of Pakistan-specific ‘Cold Start’ which stipulates hitting specific targets within Pakistan instead of starting full-scale war. These provocative and threatening actions by India could not have gone un-responded by Pakistan. The befitting response was the initiation of a missile programme designed to produce short-range missiles which could carry small nuclear war-heads and hit all targets within India. This option again has been forced on Pakistan by the aggressive Indian designs. Pakistan rightly feels that it would stop India from entertaining aggressive designs against Pakistan and have the temptation to commit any indiscretion. It is yet another deterrent to forestall the possibility of even a limited war between the two countries.

India, therefore, should have no illusions about Pakistan not giving a matching response to any of her aggressive acts. Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself. However its civilian and military leadership accords top priority to peaceful co-existence and starting a new chapter of bonhomie with India. India should not take that desire as weakness. India needs to abandon its war-like approach and adopt a realistic view of the prevailing ground realities. Her repression in IoK cannot subdue the freedom struggle which is gaining momentum with every passing day in response to the inhuman acts of the Indian security forces and killing of Kashmiris on a daily basis. History is a witness to the fact that freedom movements cannot be suppressed with the barrel of the gun. It should therefore learn from the history and try to resolve the Kashmir conundrum in conformity with the UN resolutions. That is the only way this region can be saved from a perennial instability and threats to peace and security fraught with disastrous consequences for the countries of the region including India herself. The UN and the world community also have to come out of slumber and pursue India to stop the pogrom in IoK and fulfil her obligations as per the UN resolutions. There is no other way of establishing peace in the region.

