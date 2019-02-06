Peace dividends

CHIEF of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that the dividends of improved internal security situation must reach out to people of Pakistan through socio-economic development. Chairing the 218th Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi, he expressed satisfaction with improved internal security situation and progress on regional peace initiative, especially Afghan reconciliation process.

Peace and stability are intrinsically linked to the progress and development of a country and we have witnessed that Pakistan could not exploit its resources and pursue sustainable prudent policies due to internal chaos and external threats and volatility in the region. Pakistan has suffered heavily due to the menace of extremism and terrorism and the Afghan conflict as well as unending hostility by India. There is visible progress as far as tackling the problem of terrorism and Afghan peace process are concerned and credit surely goes to Pakistan Army and its leadership for playing a leading role in this regard. Internal security situation has remarkably improved sparking confidence among people of Pakistan and investors. There was a time when not to speak of foreign investment, even local entrepreneurs were shifting their plants and machinery from Karachi to other regional countries due to extreme sense of insecurity and threats to their lives and properties. But now the situation has changed and normal business activities are picking up following an across-the-board operation to eliminate terrorists and hard core criminals. It was for the first time in decades that people of Karachi exercised in a somewhat free environment their right to franchise in the last general election and there is also decline in the incidents of kidnapping for ransom and target killing. Similarly, there is also improvement in security and law and order situation in formerly FATA region, which has now been merged with the KP, and many areas of Balochistan. No doubt, the situation is not hundred per cent OK but it is hoped that with continued focus and completion of projects like border management, things would improve further. It is also appreciable that the Army was fully alive to the threat posed to the security of the country and its development due to activities of hostile foreign intelligence agencies. The Army has done and is doing its job and it is now for the Government to formulate and implement complementary policies and programmes that could help realize the goal of socio-economic development and resolution of the problems being faced by people of Pakistan.

