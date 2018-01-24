‘Peace, development thru CPEC’ conference held

Peshawar

One day national conference titled ‘Peace and development through CPEC has called upon all stake holders to cement regional cooperation for making progress at the grass roots level. The participants further suggested that the game changer can be availed through including neighboring countries especially Afghanistan but uncertainty among can jolt the long term goals of the project pattern. The chief guest on the occasion was Vice Chancellor Islamia college University Prof. Dr. Habib Ahmad, flanked by Pro Vice Chancellor UoP, Prof. Dr. M. Abid, Vice Chancellor Fata University Prif. Dr. Tahir Shah,Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana , senior Journalist Rahim Ullah Yousafzai and other noted scholars from national universities and think tanks participated in the conference.

In a welcome address, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid has call upon stake holders to respect deep trust between China and Pakistan that is real game changer in geo strategic positioning of two countries together for future collaborations. He stressed that positive element of CPEC is the development pace considering environmental, bio diversity and geological hazards. He said that University of Peshawar has signed number of MoUs to bolster academic cooperation with Chinese universities to ensure scholarships, technology transfer and exchange programs.

The chief guest, Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Prof. Dr. Habib Ahmad brought to the notice of audience that without understanding Russia and China as regional player, one cannot assess the real potential of the region. He said that this project is Part two of Silk Route in modern way that is easing out trade both in eastern and western directions. He said that if project implemented in true sense it will take region to peace, free from militancy and full of employment.—APP