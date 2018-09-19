Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21. The United Nations General Assembly declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples in Paris on 10 December 1948. We Pakistanis should be ready to mark this day across the country to give a message to the world that we are a peaceful nation and all communities living in the country are patriotic and peace-loving. This message would inspire the world that the country confronted with terrorism and extremism is still determined to save sovereignty and integrity of its country boldly.

Such observance will also give message to the world that no nation can dare to deteriorate peace of Pakistan. Let’s spread peace in the world by observing this day on 21st September. On this day, we should also recognize the efforts of all those Pakistanis working for maintaining peace in our country.

UBAID ZEHRI

Khuzdar

