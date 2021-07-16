Peace conference on Afghanistan tomorrow: FO

Observer Report Islamabad

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Thursday said that a two-day Peace conference on Afghanistan is being held in Islamabad on Saturday.

Responding to a host of questions during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the delegations from Afghanistan will start arriving in Pakistan on Friday.

The spoke sperson said peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest as any security situation in the neighbouring country has direct impact on our own security.

He said spoilers should not be allowed to exploit any security vacuum in Afghanistan.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan has been hosting over three million Afghan refugees for decades and now it is not possible to accept more refugees.

He said regional economic activity and connectivity are vital for peace and prosperity of the region, which is directly linked with tranquility in Afghanistan.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan wants to reopen Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing with Afghanistan to facilitate cross border movement of the people.