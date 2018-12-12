Peace as necessary as oxygen for life

Workshop on peace and cyber security measures

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Peace is as important as oxygen for human life and development, opined speakers at a two-day series of workshops concluded here on Tuesday. The events titled ‘Awareness Workshop for Youth on Peace Building and Cyber Security Measures’ organized by the Bacha Khan University, Charsadda, and Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, in collaboration with Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness under the banner of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan were attended by a large number of students, parents, faculty and civil society members.

On the occasion, Islamic Research Institute Head of Department Dr Aftab Ahmed briefly introduced the peace initiative and its role in protecting the Pakistani youth from radicalization. He also threw light on the role and responsibilities of youth in dissemination of the message of peace and tolerance in the society. Seerat Khan, Zainab Durrani and Haris Saqib while discussing good practices in using social media platforms, underscored the importance of personal data and significance of the protection of personal data.

Highlighting the risks of hacking and misuse of personal information, they cautioned about terrorist groups using cyber space for recruitment and radicalization of the youth. Stressing the need to adopt safe browsing methods to avoid cyber-attacks, they called for use of technology to identify extremist and radicalized material available on the social media. Amn Qalaab Program Manager Afifia Javed underscored the importance for personal resilience and adopting ways to lead a happy life.

Throwing light on the causes of anger and violent behaviour among the young people that eventually leads to violent extremism, she called for understanding the processes of radicalism and violent extremism as well as the vulnerable factors against intolerance. Addressing the participants, the speakers said the emergence of internet has been marred by its creation of avenues for new waves of ills to thrive in the society despite that fact that it has scores of positive roles to play in the development and growth of a country.

They said little work has been done to teach the youth about the risks and responsibilities of being online and the pros and cons of the internet, though the internet age has opened up new vistas for the advancement of information, news and entertainment in Pakistan. The speakers also called for promoting the values of unity and brotherhood to promote peace, stability and tolerance in the society and discourage the evils of violence, extremism and terrorism.

They were of the view that promoting political accommodation of diversity and a culture of tolerance and harmony through a dialogue across all kinds of divides is need of the hour, adding that building bridges of cooperation, positive interaction, dialogue and mutual sharing are required rather than erecting barriers and walls that divide the society and cause mutual distrust and conflict.

