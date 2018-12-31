Peace and security in Balochistan

THE security of strategically located Balochistan province

is of paramount importance for overall peace and security

of the country. In order to exploit true potential in the form of vast hidden natural resources in Balochistan, these can only be unearthed provided there is peace in the province. It is a matter of satisfaction that our security forces are fully cognizant to threats faced by resource rich province from enemies especially India.

While talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that maintaining security of Balochistan is top priority of Pakistan Army adding that progress of Pakistan is linked to peace, stability and progress in Balochistan. Indeed the province has passed through a difficult period due to sheer negligence of successive governments but over the last few years the situation has significantly improved as a result of military and civilian efforts. Isolated terror incidents still occur to disturb law & order situation in the province but we are certain that these will also be pre-empted and curbed with better coordination between law enforcement and intelligence agencies. While security forces are fulfilling their responsibilities, it is also high time that both federal and provincial governments pay special attention to economic well being of the local people. Aaghaz-i-Haqooq Balochistan like packages was initiated in the past but not implemented in letter and in spirit. Promises made with the Baloch people need to be fulfilled in order to remove their sense of deprivation. Accepting the right of Baloch people on their resources and giving them due share is the path that needs to be followed in order to gear up exploration activities in the province which is rich not only in oil and gas but also copper, gold and many other precious minerals. Full exploitation of these God given natural resources will not only change fate of Balochistan but also the entire country.

