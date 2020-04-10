PDWP okays two uplift schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of two sectors: Regional Planning and Urban Development.

These schemes were approved in the 42th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over the Chairman P&D Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included as Women Income Generation & Self-Reliance (WINGS) programme (DFID Assisted) at the cost of Rs 7.140 billion, feasibility study & detailed design for remodeling of Defence Chowk Rawalpindi (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 23.075 million.