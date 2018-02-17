PDWP approves uplift schemes

Staff Reporter

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes of urban development & health sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 5651.05 million.

These schemes were approved in the 51st meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18, presided over Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Provision of missing specialties for up-gradation of DHQ Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan into Teaching Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan (Revised) at the cost of Rs 4615.184 million and development of green corridor and recreational areas along Railway track from Shahdarah to Raiwind at the cost of Rs 1035.866 million.