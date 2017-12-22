PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 20082.250m

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its meeting chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahzad Khan Bangash here Thursday approved 35 developmental projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 20082.250 million. The meeting was also attended by Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary P&D, members and concerned administrative secretaries. The forum considered 42 projects pertaining to Environment, Food, Water, Higher Education, Sports, Local Government, Home, MSD, DWSS, Road and Bridges, Population Welfare and Health. Seven projects were deferred due to inadequate design.

Approved project included Activity Based Capacity Building of EPA in KP, construction of food grain godowns of 3000 ton capacity in District Shangla, construction of food grain Godowns of 2000 ton capacity in District Dir Lower and construction of food grain godowns of 3000 ton capacity in District Tank, construction of irrigation tube wells in District Charsadda, construction of flood protection works and irrigation channels in District Malakand, improvement, construction of irrigation facilities and flood protection works in District Malakand, remodeling, reconstruction of Jue Zardad, Jue Sheikh and Kurvi canal patrol roads passing through PK-09 and PK-13, construction of canal patrol roads and flood protection works in Tarakai, Dobian and adjoining areas in District Swabi, establishment of 20 government colleges (Male and Female) (Phase-V), support to SBBU Women University Peshawar and upgradtion of existing university campuses to a full fledge university at Chitral, provision of hockey turf at D.I. Khan, Swat, Kohat and Charsadda, provision of three Athletics Tartan Tracks at Kohat, D.I.Khan and Bannu and improvement, restoration and rehabilitation of existing sports facilities in KP.

Other projects are community mobilization for WASH Behavior Change in KP, construction of repair and maintenance workshop for WSSP Solid Waste management Equipment and Machinery Peshawar, revised PC-I of acquisition of land for access road to Joint Police Training Centre Nowshera and Traffic Control System for Peshawar and Traffic FM, establishment of PPP Support Unit in P&D Department, hiring of human resource along with purchase of logistics for implementation of all kinds of pending mutations in computerized database of Mardan.