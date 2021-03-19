PDWP approves development schemes worth millions of rupees

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 34,468.462 million.

These schemes were approved in the 29th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included as National Program for Improvement of Watercourses in Pakistan Phase-II (SMART,DLI-11) at the cost of Rs. 28,697.46 million, Prime Minister Health Initiative (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,631.012 million, Construction of Mahota Dam (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,804.660 million and Strengthening of Program Coordination Unit (PCU) under Punjab Green Development Program (PGDP) in P&D Board, Punjab (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 335.33 million.