PDP fires Haseeb from cabinet for his remarks Kashmir ‘isn’t a political issue’

Srinagar

Taking a tough stand, ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday dropped finance minister Haseeb Drabu from the council of ministers over his remarks that Kashmir “isn’t a political issue” but a society with “social issues.”

Top sources said the PDP shot a letter to Raj Bhavan informing the governor NN Vohra about the decision.

Drabu remark during a function in New Delhi that Kashmir “isn’t a political issue” had earned him ire of the party, opposition, separatist and trade bodies.

On Sunday, the party had asked him to explain his statement, which was “contradictory” to their stand.

PDP Vice President Sartaj Madni had yesterday asked Drabu to retract the statement immediately.

He said the party recognizes Jammu and Kashmir as a political issue and ever since its advent the party has relentlessly been pursuing its resolution through reconciliation and dialogue, both at internal and external levels.—GK