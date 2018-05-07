PDP facilitating RSS rule in J&K: NC

Srinagar

National Conference (NC) leader and district president Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen on Sunday said that PDP is facilitating RSS rule in J&K, adding that there’s every apprehension that “BJP- led government is conspiring to trample the special identity of the state.”

“The ruling PDP was created to destroy National Conference soon after the passage of the autonomy resolution in the J&K Assembly,” said Shaheen while addressing party workers at the inaugural function of party’s new office at old bus stand Banihal. “The National Conference got the autonomy resolution passed in the Assembly and within months this new party (PDP) came to the fore. The aim was to destroy NC but Allah saved us,” he said

Shaheen said like in the past the enemies of the state are hatching conspiracies to “create more and more divisions among people in Jammu and Kashmir and create leaders in every mohalla to divide the united voice of Kashmiris.”—GK