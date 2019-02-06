PDP asked to speed up land procurement for LDA city

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rashid on Wednesday directed the private development partners (PDP) for gearing up procurement of land for LDA City with a view to complete the housing scheme within the timelines set by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He also directed the Lahore Development Authority for establishing a site office at the scheme within two days and deputing necessary staff for quickly finalising formalities in this regard.

Charing a meeting here to review the progress on LDA City, the provincial minister asked the development partners for providing a compact piece of land of reasonable size where work could be started for development of infrastructure, construction of road network as well as water supply and sewerage systems in the scheme.—APP

