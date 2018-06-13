PDO signs pact to develop geological park in Al Wusta

Muscat

The Ministry of Tourism and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has signed Tuesday an MoU to develop sustainable tourism activities in Al-Huqf Nature reserve.

The agreement is part of the efforts to enchance the economic diversification programme and set up a geological park in the Al-Wusta Governorate, given its natural biodiversity and geological diversity.

This initiative aims to attract over 200,00 visitors and create 190 jobs for Omanis. The Neoglacial Park in Al Wusta Governorate will include a number of geological activities, such as geological education tracks, and activities related to cultural, ocial and environmental heritage.—OO