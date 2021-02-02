PDM’s politics of resignation completely flopped: Buzdar

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said the opposition should wait until 2023 after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has completely flopped the politics of resignations.

Federal Minister Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, member National Assembly Sahibzada Ameer Sultan, member of Punjab Assembly Rana Shahbaz Ahmed and Mian Muhammad Asif called on the CM Punjab.

Usman Buzdar heard problems of the constituencies of the elected representatives and promptly issued orders for its solutions. During the meeting, the CM Punjab said that he failed every conspiracy against the mandate of the PTI with the support of the masses.

He categorically said that no negative tactics will be tolerated in the way of people development adding that the opposition has lost footing.

The CM said that he concentrated on development of backward areas of the province adding that resources were spent few cities neglecting far flung areas in the past. Now direction of resources have shifted towards neglected areas.

He said that Punjab will take a lead in a journey of development in the new Pakistan. Will Leave no stone unturned for solving problems of the masses. Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys support of the masses.—INP