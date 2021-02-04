PDM’s long march to Islamabad on 15 March

Observer Report Islamabad

The convoys of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march will set off for Islamabad on March 15 where the protest march will be turned into a sit-in, sources said on Wednesday.

The leaders of the Opposition’s PDM in their meeting in Islamabad on February 4 (today) will give final shape to the practical steps for enthusing new life into the anti-government protest campaign. According to the sources, a decisive line of action has been framed to synchronize the major steps like long march, sit-in and resignations from the parliament.

Top PDM sources disclosed that the long march to Islamabad will most likely to start on March 15. After reaching the federal capital, the long march will be turned into a sit-in which will continue until Ramazan.

The sit-in will be suspended on April 12, a day before Ramazan and then an announcement to resume the protest sit-in after Eidul Fitr will be made. The sit-in then could continue for an indefinite period. During that period, the first option to submit resignations from the National Assembly will be utilized and the last option for the opposition parties would be to quit the provincial assemblies to jam the system.

According to the sources, all PDM parties including the PPP and the PML-N have laid their focus on running a fierce movement against the government.