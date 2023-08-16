Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the hopes and aspirations of the 13-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were dashed to the ground after the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

In a message on social media, Rashid said that the PDM parties were ashamed of each other and did not even have the courage to congratulate each other on the appointment of the caretaker PM. He said that the PDM parties were asking each other what had happened and how it had happened. Rashid also criticized the way the 16-month-old PDM government departed, saying that they were humiliated and not even considered worthy of being consulted.

He asked in which country of the world Section 144 was imposed on Independence Day. He said that electricity was cut off in those areas where the headquarters of all the military organizations were located.—INP