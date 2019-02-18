PDMD issues high alert for heavy rain in 5 divisions

Staff Reporter

On the directives of Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmud, directions have been given to ensure pre-arrangements to meet any kind of emergency in case of heavy rains.

Punjab Disaster Management Department has issued alert warning to the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of 5 divisions of Punjab to remain vigilant and take all necessary steps well before time in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions where the forecast informed about heavy rains from Tuesday to Friday night regarding torrential rains.

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmud has directed to keep an eye on the areas for these four days and monitor time to time situation with intimation to him. He said that he would also remain intact with the divisional administration so that immediate relief steps could be ensured in case of any untoward situation.

Mian Khalid Mahmood said that Punjab Government would ensure safety for each and every citizen and in case of rain security of the life and property is the prime duty which would be ensured at all cost.

Share on: WhatsApp