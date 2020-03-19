PDMA starts registration of volunteers in coronavirus emergency

Staff Reporter

The Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has started registration of volunteers for assistance during the coronavirus emergency situation on Thursday.

Registered volunteers of the PDMA will serve at various places across the province during the emergency situation. The volunteers will assist at quarantine centres, isolation wards and other places where their services will be needed. Sindh’s disaster management authority has registered 1200 volunteers for the social services during the hard times, sources said.

PDMA Sindh chapter has appealed the citizens to extend helping hand to the government to fight the challenge of the emergency situation. It is to be mentioned here that the government has decided to expand measures to help the citizens affected by the partial lock down in Sindh.

The government will arrange ration warehouses at all divisional headquarters in all parts of Sindh. Provincial government has decided to develop a helpline for free distribution of ration items across the province.

All needy persons could register themselves for ration at the helpline and they will receive one month’s ration after registration at their homes, from ration warehouses.

The provincial government has also decided to enhance its capability of novel coronavirus detection and it will arrange machinery and trained staff along with more testing kits.